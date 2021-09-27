NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Coroner identifies man killed in skydiving accident in Chester County

Deputies and emergency responders were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Skydive Carolina
Skydive Carolina(WBTV)
By Morgan Newell and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 230 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 9 seconds.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The coroner has identified the man who authorities said died in a skydiving accident over the weekend in Chester County.

The Chester County coroner identified the man as 73-year-old Carl Henry Smith.

Deputies and emergency responders were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers said the man was skydiving at Skydive Carolina. He landed at James F Wherry Road and Darby Road in Chester County.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, staff on the ground saw Smith jump and his main chute deploy. Immediately following that, they said the man appeared to be “hanging limp in the harness with his arms to his sides making no effort to guide, steer or brake his chute,” a report from the CCSO stated.

Officials with Skydive Carolina said Smith had more than 17,000 skydives.

Skydive Carolina owner Danny Smith said the victim was pronounced dead following what would be considered an “uneventful skydive.”

This is at least the third skydiving accident at Skydive Carolina within the past 18 months.

In June 2020, a Florida man, 20-year-old Justin William Swaggerty, was killed in a skydiving crash.

Two months later, a skydiver was injured at Skydive Carolina after landing in a tree.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Little Baker-Brown Mugshot
Man arrested in Georgia after one person shot at Mooresville Walmart
Skydive Carolina
‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County
18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
18-year-old arrested, identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
Festival In the Park is set up at Freedom Park for the 57th year.
‘The Grand Daddy of all Festivals’ returns to Charlotte with the 57th annual Festival in the Park
Aviones de American Airlines en muelle de carga.
American Airlines flight from Charlotte makes emergency landing due to mechanical issue

Latest News

22-year-old Austin Hannon was arrested in the Mary’s Grove area
Deputies: Man accused of shooting at officers, ramming patrol car head-on with truck arrested in Cleveland County
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
Crews have been called to a chicken house fire in Cleveland County.
Crews called to chicken house fire in Cleveland County