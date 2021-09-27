Coroner identifies man killed in skydiving accident in Chester County

This article has 230 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 9 seconds.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The coroner has identified the man who authorities said died in a skydiving accident over the weekend in Chester County.

The Chester County coroner identified the man as 73-year-old Carl Henry Smith.

Deputies and emergency responders were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers said the man was skydiving at Skydive Carolina. He landed at James F Wherry Road and Darby Road in Chester County.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, staff on the ground saw Smith jump and his main chute deploy. Immediately following that, they said the man appeared to be “hanging limp in the harness with his arms to his sides making no effort to guide, steer or brake his chute,” a report from the CCSO stated.

Officials with Skydive Carolina said Smith had more than 17,000 skydives.

Skydive Carolina owner Danny Smith said the victim was pronounced dead following what would be considered an “uneventful skydive.”

This is at least the third skydiving accident at Skydive Carolina within the past 18 months.

In June 2020, a Florida man, 20-year-old Justin William Swaggerty, was killed in a skydiving crash.

Two months later, a skydiver was injured at Skydive Carolina after landing in a tree.

