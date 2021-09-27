CMS to begin testing unvaccinated teachers, staff

This article has 232 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 9 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some teachers and staff at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will have to start weekly testing if they are still unvaccinated against COVID-19.

This is going to be a phased process. If CMS teachers and staff members did not upload the photos of their vaccination cards to confirm their status last week, they will be a part of this phased weekly testing process until they do.

CMS leaders say starting Monday, Sept. 27, half of the elementary schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy and Metro School will take part in what’s called “pooled testing.”

According to the district, pooled testing means samples from several sources will be mixed, and then a diagnostic test will be performed on the mixed sample. If a positive result is returned from the sample, rapid tests will be given to people who were in that pool to identify positive cases.

Starting next week, the other remaining elementary schools will begin testing. Middle and kindergarten through eighth-grade schools start the week of Oct. 11. Testing of high school staff will begin the week of Oct. 25, according to the district plan.

That week will also launch diagnostic testing of students who opt-in. Student testing would require consent before it is administered by a parent or guardian. Transportation employees will also be tested as soon as possible.

