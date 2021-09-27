ClearWater Studios in Concord to host 43rd Annual Tri State Sculptors Conference

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will host the 43rd Annual Tri State Sculptors Conference on Thursday, September 30 through Saturday, October 2. The conference will bring more than fifty professional and amateur artists from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia to Concord, NC. The public is invited to attend, learn about sculpture from practicing sculptors, view Exhibitions of new works, and even create their own custom cast iron artwork.

Exhibitions On View

As part of the event, three exhibitions of sculpture will open to the public: two indoor sculpture exhibitions in ClearWater’s galleries by Tri State Sculptors Association’s professional, and student members; and the newly installed outdoor sculpture exhibit from renowned artists Jim Gallucci and Carl Billingsley. The indoor exhibits will be on display from October 4 through November 5. Viewing is free and open to the public during ClearWater’s weekly drop-in hours or by appointment. An Open House Preview during the Conference will allow free public viewing on Friday evening, Oct. 1, from 6-8pm. Visitors can view the outdoor works anytime.

Concord’s First Large-Scale Sculpture Exhibit

Sculptors Jim Gallucci and Carl Billingsley from Greensboro, NC, both notable public artists, installed six large-scale metal sculptures on the grounds of the ClearWater for the conference, racing the rain last Wednesday (9/22) and donating their labor to place them. The sculptures are on loan to the City of Concord for six months. Five of the works are by Billingsley, and the sixth sculpture, a circular “Gate,” is by Gallucci. Both artists are founding members of the Tri State organization, dedicated to educating, inspiring, and disseminating information about sculpture and resources for sculptors.

Scratch Mold Workshop and Iron Pour

The public is welcome to experience first-hand the thrill of creating original sculptures through the Scratch Mold Workshop and Iron Pour. During the workshop, participants will design their own custom scratch mold to be cast during the Iron Pour. A scratch mold is a small square cake of sand, just soft enough to carve. While some tools are provided, participants are encouraged to bring their own spoons or plaster-molding tools to create their molds.

All are welcome to stop by ClearWater on Friday night, 6:30-8pm to watch the Iron Pour. Safety cordons will be in place to keep audience members back from the foundry and hot iron. Masks will be encouraged for any crowds; and are required while indoors during the conference.

UNC-Charlotte Art Demo Day

Sculpture and Ceramic Center Department professors have partnered to craft a day of demonstrations and sessions on the UNC-Charlotte campus, concurrent with those at ClearWater, for Friday 10/1, returning to ClearWater for the evening events. Saturday’s sessions will all be at ClearWater. More information and the complete conference schedule is available online, at www.tristatesculptors.org.

