Cabarrus County awards local agencies $33.5 million to address community’s greatest needs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County will distribute $33.5 million in American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to help more than 50 agencies based in or serving Cabarrus County.

The funding will meet a variety of local needs in all areas of the county, including support for mental/behavioral health programs, housing security and assistance for areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

The grant amounts range from $3,800 to support Mt. Pleasant Food Ministry’s grocery box program to more than $5.7 million in mortgage and housing assistance through Prosperity Unlimited programs.

Cabarrus County opened a formal Request for Proposals process in July. Local agencies responded with proposals that totaled nearly three times the amount of available funding.

Staff presented commissioners with a funding recommendation at the September 7 Board of Commissioners Work Session. It was approved by commissioners as part of consent agenda at their September 20 meeting.

“We’re moving forward a framework to address our community’s greatest needs,” said Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. “The sustainability of these programs allows us to plant seeds that will continue to grow and benefit our community for a very long time.”

View the full list of organizations funded through Cabarrus Recovery Grants at cabarruscounty.us/CRG.

Additional local support

Since March of 2020, Cabarrus County has allocated its share of federal and state recovery funds in the following ways:

$6.5 million toward emergency rental and utility assistance. The application period is open. Residents can learn more and apply at erap.cabarruscounty.us

$5 million to fund one-time grants of up to $10,000 for small businesses facing COVID-19 hardship, including staffing, operations, rent/utilities and COVID-19 safeguards. Businesses can review requirements and apply at cabarruscounty.us/bizgrant21 through October 15.

More than $1 million in Nonprofit Resiliency Grants to 32 local agencies that helped stabilize the community during the pandemic

