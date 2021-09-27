NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Little Baker-Brown Mugshot
Man arrested in Georgia after one person shot at Mooresville Walmart
Skydive Carolina
‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County
18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
18-year-old arrested, identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized
Festival In the Park is set up at Freedom Park for the 57th year.
‘The Grand Daddy of all Festivals’ returns to Charlotte with the 57th annual Festival in the Park

Latest News

Taurus Investment Holdings purchased One & Two Fairview Center in Charlotte’s SoutPark for...
Pair of Charlotte office buildings snapped up by out-of-state investor for $46 million
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President...
Boston, Dallas Fed presidents to leave in wake of trading disclosures
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Amtrak train that derailed was going just under speed limit
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom