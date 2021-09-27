NC DHHS Flu
American Airlines flight from Charlotte makes emergency landing due to mechanical issue

Flight 771 was traveling from Charlotte Douglas Airport to Portland, Maine, and encountered a possible mechanical issue shortly after departure.
Aviones de American Airlines en muelle de carga.
Aviones de American Airlines en muelle de carga.(CBS Denver)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An American Airlines flight departing from Charlotte had to make an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon due to a mechanical issue, the airlines confirmed with WBTV.

Flight 771 was traveling from Charlotte Douglas Airport to Portland, Maine, and encountered a possible mechanical issue shortly after departure.

The aircraft returned to Charlotte, landed safely and headed to the gate at its own power. The flight will be scheduled to re-depart on a different aircraft.

128 passengers, including five crew members, were on board and there have been no reported injuries to anyone.

The original aircraft has been taken out of service for evaluation by the maintenance team.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” American Airlines said in a statement.

