Warmer afternoon temperatures to start off the week

First Alert Weather: Rain chances stay minimal overall
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be on a warming trend through Wednesday, with mid to upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures get back to around 80 degrees for the end of the week. Rain chances stay minimal overall.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Monday: Cool morning in the 50s, with lower 80s for the afternoon.
  • Mid to upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Minimal rain chances; isolated shower possible Friday into the weekend.

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast(WBTV)

Tonight will be clear and cool, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s around Charlotte and the piedmont, with low to mid-40s for the mountains.

Sunny skies continue for Monday, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the lower 80s around Charlotte, and lower 70s around Boone.

It looks like you will continue to need the sunglasses for Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies; and you will probably want some shorts and a short-sleeve shirt. Despite a cool start to the day, afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s on both days.

A weak cold front will move through the area late Wednesday, yet rain looks to be hard to come by. Rain chances look to stay minimal for the extended forecast, with some isolated rain chances for Friday and the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for Thursday, and around 80 degrees for Friday and the weekend.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Atlantic, with winds of 150 mph, making it a category 4 hurricane. Sam is expected to stay a major hurricane for several days, yet thankfully, it will not be a factor for the U.S. East Coast. Sam is a small tropical system, with hurricane-force winds only extending out 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extending 90 miles.

Have a great week ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

