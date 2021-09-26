NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Statesville man previously arrested on child pornography charges dies from gunshot wound in police parking lot

Knight was arrested on Sept. 24 following an investigation that began in August, according to police
Statesville man previously arrested on child pornography charges dies from gunshot wound in...
Statesville man previously arrested on child pornography charges dies from gunshot wound in police parking lot(Statesville police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man, who had been arrested on child pornography last week, was found shot to death Sunday afternoon outside the Statesville Police Department.

Police said Tracy Allen Knight was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

He was found with the engine running and his head slumped over the steering wheel in his car in the parking lot of the Statesville Police Department on Tradd Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Statesville man arrested for child pornography

Knight was arrested on Sept. 24 following an investigation that began in August, according to police. He was charged in connection with child pornography.

Statesville Police Department received a cyber TipLine report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding five files of child pornography on Aug. 2.

Investigator Lane, who is also a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force began investigating this case and was able to link the files of child pornography to a Tracy Allen Knight of Euclid Avenue in Statesville.

Statesville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigations, Mooresville Police Department and ICAC task force members executed a search warrant at Knight’s home on Sept. 24. During the search, “numerous items” of evidence were seized linking Knight to child pornography, according to authorities.

Knight was taken into custody and charged with counts of third-degree child exploitation. He was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festival In the Park is set up at Freedom Park for the 57th year.
‘The Grand Daddy of all Festivals’ returns to Charlotte with the 57th annual Festival in the Park
Skydive Carolina
‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County
In a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are looking...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of firing shots at officers arrested in Cleveland County
Just before noon, police say multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on Pine Hill Road....
52,066 fentanyl pills worth $1.5M seized after shots fired into Mint Hill home, police say
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged Tyquan Osborne for his...
22-year-old man on probation accused in kidnapping, rape of 14-year-old girl in Charlotte

Latest News

Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and...
Athlete dies during swimming relay in the IRONMAN 70.3 event
Product Test: Watermelon Fork
Product Test: Watermelon Fork
Lora Steans joins WBTV to discuss St. Jude National Walk/Run
Lora Steans joins WBTV to discuss St. Jude National Walk/Run
Lord Mayor Bullfrog discusses upcoming Renaissance Festival
Lord Mayor Bullfrog discusses upcoming Renaissance Festival