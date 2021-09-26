Police: Man charged with murder after shootout in Rock Hill apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a shooting in a Rock Hill apartment Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Celanese Road.

Officers arrived to find 27-year-old Rayquan Steele lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers then found a 22-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Investigators say Steele went to his child’s mother’s apartment to confront her and her boyfriend.

Following an argument, according to police, Steele left the apartment, then came back and exchanged gunshots with the boyfriend, who died at the scene.

Steele was treated at the hospital and then taken into custody by police.

He has been charged with murder, domestic violence second degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

