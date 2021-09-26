Police investigating after one person injured in shooting at Mooresville Walmart

NC DHHS Flu
Mooresville officials say police responded to the shooting around 12 p.m. at the Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Walmart in Mooresville.

Mooresville officials say police responded to the shooting around 12 p.m. at the Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard.

One person was taken to the hospital.

No other information was provided.

