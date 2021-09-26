Police investigating after one person injured in shooting at Mooresville Walmart
Mooresville officials say police responded to the shooting around 12 p.m. at the Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Walmart in Mooresville.
One person was taken to the hospital.
No other information was provided.
