NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to undeclared allergens

The label of the recalled Digiorno's frozen pizza.
The label of the recalled Digiorno's frozen pizza.(FSIS/USDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestle is recalling over 27,000 pounds of frozen pizza because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza packages might contain frozen three meat pizza, which has textured soy protein and is not included on the product label. Soy protein is a known allergen.

The product is listed in the recall as:

  • 26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best By” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The recalled products are labeled “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven’t been reports of adverse reactions in connection with the recalled product.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festival In the Park is set up at Freedom Park for the 57th year.
‘The Grand Daddy of all Festivals’ returns to Charlotte with the 57th annual Festival in the Park
In a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are looking...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of firing shots at officers arrested in Cleveland County
Skydive Carolina
‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County
Just before noon, police say multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on Pine Hill Road....
52,066 fentanyl pills worth $1.5M seized after shots fired into Mint Hill home, police say
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged Tyquan Osborne for his...
22-year-old man on probation accused in kidnapping, rape of 14-year-old girl in Charlotte

Latest News

Product Test: Watermelon Fork
Product Test: Watermelon Fork
Lora Steans joins WBTV to discuss St. Jude National Walk/Run
Lora Steans joins WBTV to discuss St. Jude National Walk/Run
Lord Mayor Bullfrog discusses upcoming Renaissance Festival
Lord Mayor Bullfrog discusses upcoming Renaissance Festival
Felice Hightower joins WBTV to talk about mental health in the workplace
Felice Hightower joins WBTV to talk about mental health in the workplace