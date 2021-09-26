NC DHHS Flu
Gardner-Webb wins their second straight game as they beat Western Carolina 52-34

After starting the season 0-2, Gardner-Webb has won 2 straight as they beat Western Carolina 52-34 on Saturday night.
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting the season 0-2, Gardner-Webb has won 2 straight as they beat Western Carolina 52-34 on Saturday night.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs trailed 34-24 with 8 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter, but ripped off 28 unanswered points to go on for the victory.

It was a balanced offensive attack that led Gardner-Webb as quarterback Bailey Fisher threw for 261 yards and 2 passing touchdowns.

The rushing attack was a two headed monster as Narii Gaither had 151 yards and a touchdown while Donovan Jones rushed for 102 and 2 touchdowns including a 79 yard TD run in the 4th quarter.

Western was led by quarterback Rogan Wells as he threw for 427 yards and 2 touchdowns. But he was also picked off twice by the Runnin’ Bulldogs defense. Wells also rushed for 113 yards in the losing effort.

Gardner-Webb will start Big South Conference play next Saturday as they will be at 2-2 Monmouth.

