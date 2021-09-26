Davidson starts Pioneer League play with a win over San Diego

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The defending Pioneer League champs, Davidson, starts conference play with a big 28-16 win over San Diego.

After starting the year with a loss to VMI, the Wildcats have found their footing as they have now won 2 straight.

In typical Davidson fashion, the Wildcats got it done on the ground as they rushed for 272 yards. It was a balanced rushing attack as Mark McCurdy had 78 yards and a rushing touchdown. Aris Hilliard had 73 yards. Coy Williams rushed for 59 yards. Dylan Sparks had 40 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats defense only gave up 27 yards rushing to the Toreros.

The Wildcats will continue conference play next Saturday as they are at (1-2) Stetson.

