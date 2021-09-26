NC DHHS Flu
Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue

First Alert Weather: Plenty of sunshine is forecast today with highs topping out near 80 degrees
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beautiful fall weather will continue for the back end of the weekend, with sunny skies and seasonal afternoon temperatures ranging from near 80 degrees.

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Sunny and seasonal today!
  • Warming trend into midweek
  • Rain chances remain very low

Al Conklin's Sunday morning forecast
Al Conklin's Sunday morning forecast(WBTV)

Plenty of sunshine is forecast today with highs topping out near 80 degrees. Rain chances will remain low and the humidity level will stay comfortable.

Warmer temperatures return for early in the week, with highs in the low to mid-80s Monday before inching up to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite warmer afternoons, cool mornings will continue, with each morning featuring lows in the 50s early in the week.

Rain chances look to stay minimal for the extended forecast, with a few very spotty showers possible Wednesday, primarily over the mountains, as a weak cold front moves through. 

Behind Wednesday’s front, temperatures will get knocked back a bit, winding up in the 70s again by Friday.  Rain chances may pick up a little bit later in the week as the midweek front tries to come back north as a warm front.

We are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Sam, which is expected to remain a major hurricane this week. Weather data curves Sam away from the U.S., yet it will be a system that we will track closely for any possible changes.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

