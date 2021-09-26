NC DHHS Flu
Athlete dies during swimming relay in the IRONMAN 70.3 event

Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021.((Source: WRDW))
By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death which occurred in the Savannah River this morning during the swim relay of IRONMAN 70.3 event.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:41 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab early this week. Identification and further information will be released later. The investigation is still in the early stages.

IRONMAN released this statement to News 12:

“We are incredibly saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta. The athlete received immediate medical attention upon swim safety personnel being alerted of the distressed athlete during the swim portion of Sunday’s race. We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support. In respecting the family and athlete’s privacy, we will have no further comment.”

'Well-respected member of the skydiving community' with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County
Product Test: Watermelon Fork
Lora Steans joins WBTV to discuss St. Jude National Walk/Run
Lord Mayor Bullfrog discusses upcoming Renaissance Festival