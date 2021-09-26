18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Morganton are investigating a death, and they have a person of interest.
Officers are looking for 18-year-old Iziaha Corpening. Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton for a man who was in cardiac arrest.
When they arrived at the scene, they found 67-year-old Jerry Corpening unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Police say Corpening suffered injuries.
They also say witnesses spotted Izaiah Corpening at the home prior to the 911 call.
He was last seen walking away from the home toward Spa Street.
Police have not said how the two are related but there is a warrant out for his arrest.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.
