NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man

Officers are looking for 18-year-old Iziaha Corpening
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Morganton are investigating a death, and they have a person of interest.

Officers are looking for 18-year-old Iziaha Corpening. Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton for a man who was in cardiac arrest.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 67-year-old Jerry Corpening unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Police say Corpening suffered injuries.

They also say witnesses spotted Izaiah Corpening at the home prior to the 911 call.

He was last seen walking away from the home toward Spa Street.

Police have not said how the two are related but there is a warrant out for his arrest.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festival In the Park is set up at Freedom Park for the 57th year.
‘The Grand Daddy of all Festivals’ returns to Charlotte with the 57th annual Festival in the Park
In a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are looking...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of firing shots at officers arrested in Cleveland County
Just before noon, police say multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on Pine Hill Road....
52,066 fentanyl pills worth $1.5M seized after shots fired into Mint Hill home, police say
Skydive Carolina
Deputies: Elderly, experienced skydiver dies in accident in Chester County
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged Tyquan Osborne for his...
22-year-old man on probation accused in kidnapping, rape of 14-year-old girl in Charlotte

Latest News

18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Search continues for missing Pageland woman
Search continues for missing Pageland woman
Police list person of interest in search for missing woman from Pageland, S.C.
“It’s like a nightmare’: Family hoping for ‘great outcome’ despite police naming person of interest in search of missing Pageland. S.C. woman