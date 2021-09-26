18-year-old identified as person of interest in death of Morganton man

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Morganton are investigating a death, and they have a person of interest.

Officers are looking for 18-year-old Iziaha Corpening. Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton for a man who was in cardiac arrest.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 67-year-old Jerry Corpening unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Police say Corpening suffered injuries.

#breaking This is the young man listed as a person of interest in the death investigation in Morganton. Iziah NathanielDeprine Corpening. Authorities say he was seen at the home where Jerry Ahmed Corpening was found dead. Detectives want to speak with him. pic.twitter.com/3K2txsAVCJ — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) September 26, 2021

They also say witnesses spotted Izaiah Corpening at the home prior to the 911 call.

He was last seen walking away from the home toward Spa Street.

Morganton police still on the scene of death investigation on Burkemont Ave…still looking for an 18 year old male as a person of interest they want to talk with pic.twitter.com/Z9YkOz7XX8 — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) September 26, 2021

Police have not said how the two are related but there is a warrant out for his arrest.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

