NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Supporters of NC man freed from prison demand Cooper pardon

Supporters of NC man freed from prison demand Cooper pardon
Supporters of NC man freed from prison demand Cooper pardon(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Dozens of people have gathered to urge the governor to pardon a North Carolina man who served more than two decades behind bars for a murder he said he didn’t commit.

Dontae Sharpe and his allies held a vigil Friday in front of Gov. Roy Cooper’s state residence.

Sharpe was released from prison in 2019 when a judge ordered a new trial for him and the prosecutor wouldn’t pursue a retrial. He filed a pardon application.

A pardon of innocence means Sharpe would receive monetary compensation. A Cooper spokesperson said a decision would occur by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon, police say multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on Pine Hill Road....
52,066 fentanyl pills worth $1.5M seized after shots fired into Mint Hill home, police say
Tracy Allen Knight
Statesville man arrested for child pornography
The incident happened on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard just before 5 p.m.
CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte
Randy Lee Rinck Sr
Lincoln Co. man found guilty of sexual assault missing
Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old...
Police list person of interest in search for missing woman from Pageland, S.C.

Latest News

Prosecutors: Getaway car came from dealership test drive
In a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are looking...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of firing shots at officers arrested in Cleveland County
Charlotte street named for Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
Charlotte street named for Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
StarMed Health sees a 22 percent increase in COVID-19 vaccine appointments
StarMed Health sees a 22 percent increase in COVID-19 vaccine appointments