Supporters of NC man freed from prison demand Cooper pardon

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Dozens of people have gathered to urge the governor to pardon a North Carolina man who served more than two decades behind bars for a murder he said he didn’t commit.

Dontae Sharpe and his allies held a vigil Friday in front of Gov. Roy Cooper’s state residence.

Sharpe was released from prison in 2019 when a judge ordered a new trial for him and the prosecutor wouldn’t pursue a retrial. He filed a pardon application.

A pardon of innocence means Sharpe would receive monetary compensation. A Cooper spokesperson said a decision would occur by the end of the year.

