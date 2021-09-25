StarMed Health sees a 22 percent increase in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, there has been a major jump locally in the numbers of people lining up to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

StarMed Health said they’ve seen a 22percent increase in the number of vaccination appointments just since last weekend. They credit FDA approval and strong messaging on getting the word out. Yet others are still hesitant.

Dillion Turman showed up Friday afternoon to the StarMed vaccine clinic like hundreds of others. But he’s not here to get the shot, just a test. For Turman, there are still too many questions left to be answered.

“Out of all the vaccines that have come into the United States, this is the quickest one they’ve ever hit. And it ain’t been around long enough to see what it can do to you.” Turman said.

Shina Robinson felt a lot like Turman did, but said for her, it was time to get vaccinated.

“I was one of those who wanted to wait for a while,” Robinson said.

And she had good reason, and it’s not just for her health.

“I’m also a preschool teacher who works in preschool so, that was another big factor it was kind of becoming mandatory to stay in the school system,” Robinson said.

Still, the fear of the unknown is still keeping a lot of unvaccinated people on the sidelines.

Dr. Arin Piramizadian, “Dr. P” to his clients, says he gets the worry, but the numbers don’t lie.

“People are seeing a lot of their family members who are getting sick from COVID. They’re realizing how important vaccinations are,” Dr. Piramizadian said.

Turman says he’s open to the idea of getting the shot but wants to see more that it’s safe.

“I’m open to getting it, but until that day comes I’m not putting anything in my body that I don’t fully trust,” Turman said.

Dr. Piramizadian says they’ve done studies, and the stark reality is if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, you’re going to get sick.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.