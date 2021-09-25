NC DHHS Flu
Reynolds, Charlotte hold off Middle Tennessee 42-39

Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte 49ers new football logo(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:13 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds punched the ball four straight times up the middle to score the insurance touchdown with a leap over the pile from the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter and Charlotte fended off Middle Tennessee 42-39 in a Conference USA slugfest.

The touchdown with four minutes left, on top of four passing touchdowns, made for a career scoring night for Reynolds, who passed for 339 yards.

Chase Cunningham threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers for the Blue Raiders in his first career start.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

