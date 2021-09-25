NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Prosecutors: Getaway car came from dealership test drive

(FOX19 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina bank robber was caught after they determined he had taken his getaway vehicle for a test drive from a car dealer.

The Raleigh-based U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that 68-year-old Glenn Alin Martinoff was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to bank robbery.

The news release said Martinoff entered a Wilmington bank in January wearing a mask and gloves and brandishing a large screwdriver. He robbed the location of more than $6,000, authorities said. Investigators using surveillance video determined his getaway car was for sale at a nearby dealership.

The news release said that authorities found out he had taken the car for a test drive to use as his getaway car.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon, police say multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on Pine Hill Road....
52,066 fentanyl pills worth $1.5M seized after shots fired into Mint Hill home, police say
Tracy Allen Knight
Statesville man arrested for child pornography
The incident happened on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard just before 5 p.m.
CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte
Randy Lee Rinck Sr
Lincoln Co. man found guilty of sexual assault missing
Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old...
Police list person of interest in search for missing woman from Pageland, S.C.

Latest News

Supporters of NC man freed from prison demand Cooper pardon
Supporters of NC man freed from prison demand Cooper pardon
In a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are looking...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of firing shots at officers arrested in Cleveland County
Charlotte street named for Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
Charlotte street named for Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
StarMed Health sees a 22 percent increase in COVID-19 vaccine appointments
StarMed Health sees a 22 percent increase in COVID-19 vaccine appointments