Hurricane Sam is a Category 4 hurricane churning in the Central Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a category 4 hurricane, and as of the 5 pm Saturday update, has winds of 140 mph, with a movement to the west-northwest at 10 mph. Additional strengthening is possible in the next few days.

Weather data continues to curve Sam away from the U.S. East Coast and more toward Bermuda, yet Sam may create a rough surf and higher risk for rip currents along the U.S. East Coast beaches.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Teresa is expected to dissipate tonight, north of Bermuda, and not be a threat to land.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

