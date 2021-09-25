House fire displaces four in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Friday.

Firefighters from the Liberty Fire Department got the call just after 3:00 p.m. Callers reported that a house in the 7100 block of Stokes Ferry Road was on fire. Firefighters said that the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The house was heavily damaged. No injuries were reported.

The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping four people displaced by the fire.

