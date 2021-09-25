NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hartman, Demon Deacons easily handle Virginia, 37-17

By Hank Kurz Jr. (Associated Press)
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes and Wake Forest scored on its first seven possessions in a 37-17 victory against Virginia.

The Demon Deacons won their fifth in a row against the Cavaliers as Hartman connected on scoring throws of 39 yards to Taylor Morin and 12 yards each to Blake Whiteheart and A.T. Perry.

The Cavaliers nearly failed for the second week in a row to force a punt.

They allowed 473 yards to the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest finally kicked the ball away for the first time with a 37-17 lead and 8:36 to go.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

The incident happened on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard just before 5 p.m.
CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte
Just before noon, police say multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on Pine Hill Road....
52,066 fentanyl pills worth $1.5M seized after shots fired into Mint Hill home, police say
Tracy Allen Knight
Statesville man arrested for child pornography
Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old...
Police list person of interest in search for missing woman from Pageland, S.C.
Randy Lee Rinck Sr
Lincoln Co. man found guilty of sexual assault missing

Latest News

Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Reynolds, Charlotte hold off Middle Tennessee 42-39
Players posed in front of the administration building prior to the start of the season.
Catawba College and Wingate football game canceled due to COVID
Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 19.
Report: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss ‘a few weeks’ after hamstring injury
Carolina Panthers Logo
Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt