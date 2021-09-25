Fantastic weekend weather!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue this weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We are tracking Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic Ocean right now.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Pleasant readings in the 70s today

Cool 40s and 50s again tonight

No rain chance for several days

Al Conklin's Saturday morning forecast (WBTV)

This will be the perfect weekend to get outdoors, with cool mornings and warm afternoon temperatures. Partly to mostly sunny skies are forecast today with high temperatures in the upper 70s for Saturday. After a cool start in the upper 40s to lower 50s, Sunday will bring a lot of sunshine with afternoon readings rebounding to the upper 70s to near 80°.

Warmer temperatures return for early next week, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Despite warmer afternoons, cool mornings will continue, with each morning featuring lows in the 50s.

Rain chances look to stay minimal for the extended forecast, with perhaps just a few spotty showers possible by Wednesday, as a weak cold front moves through. The question is how much moisture will be available to for any rain to develop. At this point, it does not appear to be much.

We are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Sam, which will become a major hurricane today, about 1,000 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Weather data curves Sam away from the U.S. next week, yet it will be a system that we will track closely for any possible changes.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

