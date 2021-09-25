NC DHHS Flu
Deputies: Elderly, experienced skydiver dies in accident in Chester County

Officers said the man landed at James F Wherry Road and Darby Road in Chester County
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An elderly man, who was said to be an experienced jumper, died in a skydiving accident in Chester County Saturday afternoon, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency responders were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Officers said the man was skydiving at Skydive Carolina. He landed at James F Wherry Road and Darby Road in Chester County.

His identity has not been released.

This is at least the third skydiving accident at Skydive Carolina within the past 18 months.

In June 2020, a Florida man, 20-year-old Justin William Swaggerty, was killed in a skydiving crash.

Two months later, a skydiver was injured at Skydive Carolina after landing in a tree.

