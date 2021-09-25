Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beautiful fall weather will continue for the remainder of the weekend with Sunday morning low temperatures in the lower 40s in the mountains, and lower 50s around Charlotte.

Sunny skies continue for Sunday with afternoon high temperatures ranging from near 80 degrees for Charlotte, to mid-60s around Boone.

Warming trend into midweek next week, with low to mid-80s.

No decent rain chances until possibly next Wednesday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures around 50 degrees in Charlotte, and around 40 degrees toward Boone and the mountains.

Some of the higher elevations of the NC mountains, like Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain, may even cool into the upper 30s.

This will be the perfect weekend to get outside, as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s for Saturday, and around 80 degrees for Sunday.

Warmer temperatures return for early next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Despite warmer afternoons, cool mornings will continue, with each morning featuring lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Rain chances look to stay minimal for the extended forecast, with a few spotty rain showers possible by Wednesday, as a weak cold front moves through. The question is how much moisture will be available to for any rain to develop.

We are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Sam, which is expected to become a major hurricane later in the weekend. Weather data curves Sam away from the U.S. next week, yet it will be a system that we will track closely for any possible changes.

A weather disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean, near Bermuda, has a high chance of developing into a tropical system. The next name of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season is “Teresa”.

Enjoy the fall weather!

