Catawba College and Wingate football game canceled due to COVID

Game was set for Saturday night at Wingate
Players posed in front of the administration building prior to the start of the season.
Players posed in front of the administration building prior to the start of the season.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have confirmed that COVID issues within the Catawba College football program have forced the cancellation of the Saturday night game against Wingate.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon. The game was to be played on Saturday night at Irwin Belk Stadium on the Wingate campus in Union County.

The Indians have started the season with a 3-0 record. The Wingate game would have been the first South Atlantic Conference game and the first away game for Catawba.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

