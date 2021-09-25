NC DHHS Flu
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of firing shots at police in Cleveland County, officials say

In a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are looking for 22-year-old Austin Nathaniel Hannon as the possible suspect.(Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a large law enforcement presence in Cleveland County Friday night as deputies look for an armed and dangerous suspect accused of firing shots at police, according to officials.

In a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are looking for 22-year-old Austin Nathaniel Hannon as the possible suspect.

He stands 5′8″ tall and is wanted for charges relating to a vehicle chase and shooting at police.

Deputies say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

There’s a large law enforcement presence in the Mary’s Grove Area.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.

