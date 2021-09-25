NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of firing shots at officers arrested in Cleveland County

22-year-old Nathaniel Hannon was arrested in the Mary’s Grove area
In a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are looking...
In a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are looking for 22-year-old Austin Nathaniel Hannon as the possible suspect.(Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of leading officers on a chase and shooting at them was taken into custody in Cleveland County, according to deputies.

Deputies said 22-year-old Austin Nathaniel Hannon was wanted on charges of relating to a vehicle chase and shooting at police.

After searching for Hannon, with a large police presence, he was found and arrested in the Mary’s Grove area,

Hannon was considered by deputies to be “armed and dangerous,” a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon, police say multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on Pine Hill Road....
52,066 fentanyl pills worth $1.5M seized after shots fired into Mint Hill home, police say
Tracy Allen Knight
Statesville man arrested for child pornography
The incident happened on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard just before 5 p.m.
CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte
Randy Lee Rinck Sr
Lincoln Co. man found guilty of sexual assault missing
Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old...
Police list person of interest in search for missing woman from Pageland, S.C.

Latest News

Charlotte street named for Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
Charlotte street named for Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
StarMed Health sees a 22 percent increase in COVID-19 vaccine appointments
StarMed Health sees a 22 percent increase in COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina
Washington National Cathedral announced Thursday that the new stained glass windows in its main...
National Cathedral’s Confederate-themed stained glass to be replaced with racial justice imagery to “tell the truth” of country’s past