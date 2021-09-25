‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of firing shots at officers arrested in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of leading officers on a chase and shooting at them was taken into custody in Cleveland County, according to deputies.

Deputies said 22-year-old Austin Nathaniel Hannon was wanted on charges of relating to a vehicle chase and shooting at police.

After searching for Hannon, with a large police presence, he was found and arrested in the Mary’s Grove area,

Hannon was considered by deputies to be “armed and dangerous,” a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.