‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of firing shots at officers arrested in Cleveland County
22-year-old Nathaniel Hannon was arrested in the Mary’s Grove area
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of leading officers on a chase and shooting at them was taken into custody in Cleveland County, according to deputies.
Deputies said 22-year-old Austin Nathaniel Hannon was wanted on charges of relating to a vehicle chase and shooting at police.
After searching for Hannon, with a large police presence, he was found and arrested in the Mary’s Grove area,
Hannon was considered by deputies to be “armed and dangerous,” a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.
