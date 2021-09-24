NC DHHS Flu
Woman found guilty in shooting death in Salisbury fish arcade

Dedric Michelle Mason, left, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of James Christopher...
Dedric Michelle Mason, left, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of James Christopher Davis, right.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was found guilty in a jury trial on Thursday for the 2018 shooting death of a man in the Fishzilla fish arcade on E. Innes Street in Salisbury.

Dedric Michelle Mason, 45, was convicted of the second-degree murder of James Christopher Davis at the fish arcade where he was working. Mason had previously had a relationship with Davis.

Superior Court Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Mason to at least 12.5 years (150 months) to a maximum of 16 years (192 months) in prison.

Police say Davis was shot while working just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018, and that he died a few hours later after being taken to the hospital.

Mason was identified as a suspect and arrested at her home in Salisbury. Mason was charged with second-degree murder in Davis’ death.

Davis is survived by his seven children.

