Tracking Hurricane Sam and Subtropical Storm Teresa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sam continues to strengthen, and as of the 5 pm Friday update, has winds of 85 mph, with a movement to the west at 12 mph. Sam is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane by the end of the weekend, with forecast winds of 130 mph by Sunday.

Weather data continues to curve Sam away from the U.S. East Coast and more toward Bermuda, yet we will need to keep a close watch for any forecast changes to Sam’s track, in the days ahead.

Subtropical Storm Teresa formed Friday at 5pm, to the north of Bermuda, and is forecast to be a short-lived storm, dissipating in the next two days. Teresa looks to be the 9th short-lived system of the 2021 hurricane season.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

