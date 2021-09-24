Student at South Iredell High faces felony count after making a school threat, officials say

This article has 157 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) – A South Iredell High School student has been charged with a felony following a school threat, officials said.

According to Iredell-Statesville Schools, the student was charged with one count of false report of mass violence on educational property.

Lt. Darrin Payne, the interim chief of the Troutman Police Department, said due to the quick response of the school resource officer and the administrators, “we are fortunate that no incident occurred other than a threat.”

“Our officers promptly addressed the threat in order to keep our schools, students, and staff safe,” Payne said.

Superintendent Jeff James said threats of school violence would not be tolerated in Iredell-Statesville Schools.

“Our goal as it relates to campus safety is to work collaboratively with law enforcement to swiftly remove any credible threats,” James said. “We will address these situations to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.