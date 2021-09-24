Statesville man arrested for child pornography

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following an investigation that began in August, a Statesville man has been charged in connection with child pornography.

Statesville Police Department received a cyber TipLine report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding five files of child pornography on Aug. 2.

Investigator Lane, who is also a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force began investigating this case and was able to link the files of child pornography to a Tracy Allen Knight of Euclid Avenue in Statesville.

Statesville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigations, Mooresville Police Department and ICAC task force members executed a search warrant at Knight’s home on Sept. 24. During the search, “numerous items” of evidence were seized linking Knight to child pornography, according to authorities.

Knight was taken into custody and charged with counts of third-degree child exploitation. He was given a $50,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending at the conclusion of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.