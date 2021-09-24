NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Report: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss ‘a few weeks’ after hamstring injury

The Panthers say the running back apparently tweaked the hamstring on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter against the Houston Texans.
Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 19.
Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 19.(New Orleans Saints)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans, according to a report.

Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network tweeted the update Friday afternoon, citing sources.

According to Rapoport, the team is not looking to add McCaffrey to the injured reserve as of right now, and that rookie Chuba Hubbard will step in.

The Panthers say the running back apparently tweaked the hamstring on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter. He finished the night with 40 yards on nine touches.

McCaffrey, who was limited to three games last season due to various injuries, led the league with 324 scrimmage yards through the first two weeks of this season.

The Panthers defeated the Texans 24-9 to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard just before 5 p.m.
CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte
Harding University High School Principal Eric Ward died on Wednesday.
CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death
Little DeAara was shot while in a car Monday in east Charlotte.
‘Why would he sit here and cause this?’: Mother of baby shot in east Charlotte disputes account of shooting
The crash took place on I-485 East of Old Statesville Road where a total of seven cars,...
Person seriously injured after 7 vehicles, including tractor-trailer, involved in crash on I-485 in Huntersville
Generic police lights
‘Serious vehicle crash’ closes portion of George Liles Pkwy. in Concord

Latest News

Carolina Panthers Logo
Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt
Christian McCaffrey scores three touchdowns helping lead the Carolina Panthers past the...
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out of Thursday Night Football with hamstring injury
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, and cornerback Juston Burris, right, watch a...
Is Thursday’s contest with the Houston Texans a “trap game” for the Carolina Panthers?
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured