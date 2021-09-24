NC DHHS Flu
Report: Charlotte listed as 18th best city for singles in America

Charlotte’s ranking landed the Queen City right between Long Beach, California and Houston, Texas.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the tech company Apartment List, Charlotte is the 18th best city for single people to live in America.

Apartment List examined 100 US cities to determine which cities were the best for singles to live in 2021.

Their report is based on four key metrics with local dating insights from Bumble:

  • Dating Satisfaction - 40 percent of the score.
  • Social Satisfaction - 20 percent of the score.
  • Dating Affordability - 20 percent of the score.
  • Percentage of Singles - 20 percent of the score

For the dating satisfaction score, Apartment List looked at how satisfied renters are with dating opportunities in their city.

For the social satisfaction score, Apartment List looked at how satisfied renters are with social life in their city.

For the dating affordability score, Apartment List looked at the average price of two movie tickets and a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant compared to median earnings.

And for the percentage of singles score, Apartment List looked at the Census Bureau American Community Survey.

Each city’s total score is a weighted average of its four individual scores, with dating satisfaction receiving a 40 percent weight and all other categories receiving a 20 percent weight.

Charlotte received a total score of 63.53, placing it as the 18th best city for singles, right between Long Beach, California and Houston, Texas.

Charlotte’s individual scores broke down like this:

  • Dating Satisfaction score - 65.01
  • Social Satisfaction score - 80.59
  • Dating Affordability score - 58.62
  • Percentage of Singles score - 48.44
On their list, eastern cities outscored the western cities 6-4 out of the top 10. Also, the tech company says 50 percent of the best cities for singles are college cities.

Archive: Hurricane Hugo hits Myrtle Beach, SC