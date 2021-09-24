Power outage reported Friday morning in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a power outage in Corneilus Friday morning that is impacting homes, businesses, and a high school, authorities said.

A tweet from the Corneilus Police Department said the outage is around Old Statesville Road.

“This power outage is effecting [sic] residences, businesses, traffic lights and Hough High school,” police said.

🚨Major Power Outage🚨

Power is out in the area 115 (Old Statesville). This power outage is effecting residences, businesses, traffic lights and Hough High school. Please look out for officers along 115 directing traffic. — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) September 24, 2021

Around 8:40 a.m., Cornelius police said the Antiquity area had its power restored, while the Bailey Road area may take around two hours for power to come back on.

According to ElectriCities, the outage was caused by a pole snapping.

We are aware of the power outage in Cornelius. Pole has snapped and crews are in route. Estimated restoration time is 2 hours or less until we have more information. Thank you for your patience. — ElectriCities CNLS (@Cornelius_EC) September 24, 2021

