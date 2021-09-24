Power outage reported Friday morning in Cornelius
The estimated restoration time is two hours or less, crews said.
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a power outage in Corneilus Friday morning that is impacting homes, businesses, and a high school, authorities said.
A tweet from the Corneilus Police Department said the outage is around Old Statesville Road.
“This power outage is effecting [sic] residences, businesses, traffic lights and Hough High school,” police said.
Around 8:40 a.m., Cornelius police said the Antiquity area had its power restored, while the Bailey Road area may take around two hours for power to come back on.
According to ElectriCities, the outage was caused by a pole snapping.
