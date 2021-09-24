NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Peoples, Noel lead Appalachian State over Marshal 31-30

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Camerun Peoples ran for three touchdowns and Nate Noel rushed for 87 of his 187 yards on a game-saving drive and Appalachian State defeated Marshall 31-30.

After Chandler Stanton’s 45-yard field goal put the Mountaineers on top with 5:45 to play, the defense held but Robert Lefevre’s 45-yard punt pinned Appalachian State on its 8-yard line with four minutes remaining.

Noel then carried five-straight times, the last two 41- and 22-yard bursts that put the Mountaineers on the Marshall 5.

Quarterback Chase Brice then knelt down three times to run out the clock.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

The incident happened on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard just before 5 p.m.
CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte
Harding University High School Principal Eric Ward died on Wednesday.
CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death
Little DeAara was shot while in a car Monday in east Charlotte.
‘Why would he sit here and cause this?’: Mother of baby shot in east Charlotte disputes account of shooting
The crash took place on I-485 East of Old Statesville Road where a total of seven cars,...
Person seriously injured after 7 vehicles, including tractor-trailer, involved in crash on I-485 in Huntersville
Mugshot of Chandler Craig
Meck County detention officer fired after charge for assaulting inmate

Latest News

Carolina Panthers Logo
Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt
Christian McCaffrey scores three touchdowns helping lead the Carolina Panthers past the...
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out of Thursday Night Football with hamstring injury
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, and cornerback Juston Burris, right, watch a...
Is Thursday’s contest with the Houston Texans a “trap game” for the Carolina Panthers?
Charlotte Knights COO Dan Rajkowski has reached out to the Toronto Blue Jays to offer the...
Truist Field to host 2022 ACC Baseball Championship