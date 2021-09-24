Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out of Thursday Night Football with hamstring injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the Carolina Panthers, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out of the rest of the game Thursday after suffering a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey suffered the injury in the Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.

The Panthers say the running back apparently tweaked the hamstring on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter. He finished the night with 40 yards on nine touches.

McCaffrey, who was limited to three games last season due to various injuries, led the league with 324 scrimmage yards through the first two weeks of this season.

