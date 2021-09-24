NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out of Thursday Night Football with hamstring injury

McCaffrey﻿ suffered the injury in the Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.
Christian McCaffrey scores three touchdowns helping lead the Carolina Panthers past the...
Christian McCaffrey scores three touchdowns helping lead the Carolina Panthers past the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, 34-27.(Carolina Panthers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the Carolina Panthers, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out of the rest of the game Thursday after suffering a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey suffered the injury in the Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.

The Panthers say the running back apparently tweaked the hamstring on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter. He finished the night with 40 yards on nine touches.

McCaffrey, who was limited to three games last season due to various injuries, led the league with 324 scrimmage yards through the first two weeks of this season.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Ohnesorge, photographed in 2015 at App State’s first bowl game (the Camellia Bowl) in...
After 45 years, this reporter is leaving WBTV. But he’s not calling it ‘retirement.’
Christian Boetius, Cyrene Uzziah Wilson-Johnson, Joseph Morris Truesdale, Deneirrean Brake and...
Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Charlotte man charged for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items
Little DeAara was shot while in a car Monday in east Charlotte.
‘Why would he sit here and cause this?’: Mother of baby shot in east Charlotte disputes account of shooting
Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by...
Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension

Latest News

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, and cornerback Juston Burris, right, watch a...
Is Thursday’s contest with the Houston Texans a “trap game” for the Carolina Panthers?
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, John M. Belk Endowment, Classroom Central and Carolina...
Panthers donate backpacks with school supplies to 15,000 students in Carolinas
Nate's Notes: Panthers move to 2-0
Nate's Notes: Panthers move to 2-0