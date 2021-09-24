NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg Co. still on track to provide third Pfizer shots starting Sept. 27

Gibbie Harris
Gibbie Harris(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FDA scientific advisory committee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend a booster shot for recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine who are 65 or older or are at high risk of severe disease. The CDC has also recommended a booster shot for frontline workers.

“The guidance from the CDC on eligibility for third doses of the Pfizer vaccine was published last night and is slightly different from the guidance that was provided by their Advisory Committee yesterday afternoon,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health’s Gibbie Harris in a prepared statement. “While we are awaiting additional clinical guidance from the CDC and specific guidance from NC DHHS, Mecklenburg County Public Health will be prepared to provide third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals on Monday, September 27 at all public health vaccine sites.”

[Current North Carolina COVID-19 numbers]

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and booster availability go to www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19, or call the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

