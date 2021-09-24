NC DHHS Flu
Livingstone College to recognize freshmen at first indoor assembly since COVID, distribute free laptops

Livingstone College, founded and supported by the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, is a...
Livingstone College, founded and supported by the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, is a private historically black institution located in Salisbury.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College will hold Fall Convocation at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, inside Varick Auditorium. The assembly will be the college’s first official indoor program since February 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Fall Convocation marks the official opening of school and recognizes the freshman class as it signifies the beginning of their collegiate journey at Livingstone. The senior class is also recognized for their persistence and perseverance as class members see the finish line on the horizon.

The guest speaker for the event will be Bishop Kenneth Monroe, newly-elected senior bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church and newly-elected chairman of the Livingstone College Board of Trustees.

Broadcast legend, William Reid “Bill” Rollins, is also on program as an honorary degree candidate. Recently, he donated $200,00 to the college’s proposed communications program. Rollins is former president of the Suburban Radio Group.

In-person attendance is limited to the freshman and senior classes; faculty; staff; and invited special guests. Others may watch the event live via the college’s official YouTube channel: Livingstone College Official YouTube Channel.

All those attending in person are required to wear masks and social distancing will be in place. Student program participants were tested for COVID prior to the event.

Immediately following Fall Convocation, freshmen will meet on the front lawn to be issued their free laptop computers.

Livingstone announced in May that all incoming freshmen and new transfers who were fully enrolled and registered, completed their 2021 FAFSA, cleared the student health services office and satisfied all related fees will receive the new laptop.

“An area of concern for the college is closing the digital divide,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “We have discovered that as a result of this pandemic, many students do not have the necessary tools to render their matriculation successful. A critical tool is having access to a laptop computer, which is compatible with the upgraded campus network.”

