Lincoln County residents charged with area break-ins

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba and Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives have charged two Lincoln County residents in connection with area break-ins.

Detectives working together on the cases identified Dustin Edward Thomas, 29, of Highway 73, Lincolnton, and April Nicole Bain, 41, of Greenway Road, Iron Station, as suspects in break-ins in both counties.

During the investigation, officers obtained permission from the home occupants to search houses on Highway 73 and Greenway Road. The search on Highway 73 turned up several boxes of ammunition and firearms hidden underneath a mattress. The items came from the Catawba County break-in and were seized by Catawba County officers.

Dustin Thomas admitted to the break-ins where a laptop and iPad along with the firearms were taken. He also told officers he broke into a Greenway Drive home where a live snake, television, Play Station, and other items were stolen and recovered by officers.

Thomas is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering a building, two count of possession of stolen goods, felony larceny, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $90,000 secured bond and a no bond hold for Catawba County.

April Nicole Bain, 41, is charged with felony breaking and entering, breaking into a building and larceny of a firearm. She is being held in the Catawba County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected to be filed. Investigating officers are LCSO Detectives F. Runyon and D. Hendrix and Catawba County Detectives Hoyle and Day.

