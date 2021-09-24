Lincoln Co. man found guilty of sexual assault missing

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man has been found guilty by a jury in Lincoln County Superior Court but failed to return to court after the first day of the trial.

Randy Lee Rinck Sr. was on trial for a number of charges--including sexual assault--that were related to an incident that occurred February 13 and 14, 2021.

Deputies were sent to a home on Barsdale Lane in Lincolnton Feb. 15 after a woman ran to a residence and asked the occupant to call 911, saying she was being held against her will. She remained with the caller until officers arrived on the scene.

[Man accused of repeatedly beating, sexually assaulting woman held captive for weekend in Lincoln Co.]

The woman told deputies that she had gone to the residence of Rinck’s home to visit. While together she told officers they went riding around and during that time Rinck began drinking alcohol and started assaulting her. When they returned his home, he allegedly threatened her with a knife and refused to let her leave.

He allegedly continued to assault her during the weekend which resulted in two black eyes and small cuts on her body. During the assaults, a sexual offense occurred.

Rinck was found guilty of second-degree forcible sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon.

Although Rinck was not in court during the last days of the trial, he was found guilty on the charges.

Officers have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Randy Rinck Sr. is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an apprehension you could receive a reward.

