Hurricane Sam forms in the Atlantic
Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane over the weekend and will need to be monitored.
Published: Sep. 24, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hurricane Sam has officially formed in the Atlantic, making it the 18th-named storm of the season.
Currently a Category 1 hurricane, Sam is over 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 15 mph.
The storm, however, should stay east of the U.S.
