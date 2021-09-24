NC DHHS Flu
Hurricane Sam forms in the Atlantic

Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane over the weekend and will need to be monitored.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hurricane Sam has officially formed in the Atlantic, making it the 18th-named storm of the season.

Currently a Category 1 hurricane, Sam is over 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 15 mph.

Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane over the weekend and will need to be monitored.

The storm, however, should stay east of the U.S.

