Hurricane Sam forms in the Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hurricane Sam has officially formed in the Atlantic, making it the 18th-named storm of the season.

Currently a Category 1 hurricane, Sam is over 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 15 mph.

Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane over the weekend and will need to be monitored.

The storm, however, should stay east of the U.S.

