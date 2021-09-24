NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Roof's request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.(Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Dylann Roof’s request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.

Federal prosecutors argued in court documents filed Thursday that a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals correctly ruled last month that the government had proven its case against Roof, despite his protestations on several points.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled.

He was 21 at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard just before 5 p.m.
CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte
Harding University High School Principal Eric Ward died on Wednesday.
CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death
Little DeAara was shot while in a car Monday in east Charlotte.
‘Why would he sit here and cause this?’: Mother of baby shot in east Charlotte disputes account of shooting
The crash took place on I-485 East of Old Statesville Road where a total of seven cars,...
Person seriously injured after 7 vehicles, including tractor-trailer, involved in crash on I-485 in Huntersville
Generic police lights
‘Serious vehicle crash’ closes portion of George Liles Pkwy. in Concord

Latest News

Charlotte street named for Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
Charlotte street named for Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
City leaders unveiled the first of many new street names that will replace those previously...
Street signs unveiled as Charlotte road once named after Confederate leader changed to Druid Hills Way
Those eligible can find booster shots at their health care provider, pharmacies and other...
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available for high-risk groups in North Carolina