Free food distribution happening Friday in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is holding a free food distribution in Union County on Friday.

The distribution is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Union County Stadium, located on Kirby Street at Highway 176.

Attendees will get one meal box and one produce box. There is no need to fill out any paperwork or get out of the car.

The distribution is first come, first serve.

