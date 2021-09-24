NC DHHS Flu
Free food distribution happening Friday in Union County

The distribution is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Union County Stadium, located on Kirby Street at Highway 176.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is holding a free food distribution in Union County on Friday.

Attendees will get one meal box and one produce box. There is no need to fill out any paperwork or get out of the car.

The distribution is first come, first serve.

