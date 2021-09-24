First Alert: Get set for a beautiful weekend

This article has 250 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 15 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas behind the midweek front that brought much-needed rain, and now we’re setting ourselves up for a terrific stretch of weather.

Bright sun and pleasant temperatures

Cool 40s and 50s again tonight

Little chance of any rain

Sunshine will dominate again today with pleasant afternoon readings in the middle 70s.

The cool stretch of weather will continue through the weekend. (Source: WBTV)

Saturday will start cool again with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s before rebounding to the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. A weak front will blow by to our north late Saturday, bringing with it a few more clouds, but there’s no real chance for any rain, so if you’re making outdoor plans, go for it!

Sunday will bring more sunshine with a seasonal afternoon reading near 80°. Low to middle 80s are forecast for the first half of next week with lots of sunshine and continued low rain chances. A weak back-door front may bring a couple of midweek showers to the region, but at this point, rain does not look to be widespread.

In the tropics, the only system we need to concern ourselves with is Hurricane Sam. It is forecast to become a major hurricane over the weekend as if drifts toward the west-northwest. At this point, the forecast keeps Sam away from any land, but we’ll be monitoring for changes in the track forecast, just in case.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

