Crews respond to three-car crash in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in southeast Charlotte.

The three-car collision was on Independence Boulevard and Village Lake Drive.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, two of the vehicles were heading straight on Independence Boulevard when the third vehicle came across from Village Lake Drive and struck them.

One person suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.