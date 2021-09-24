CMPD: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer to face attempted murder charge, other counts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police have identified the woman who was shot by law enforcement after they said she tried to run over an officer on his motorbike Thursday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 23-year-old Raynique Austin is currently listed in stable condition in the hospital. Once she has been released, she will be charged with attempted murder, five counts of hit and run, flee to elude arrest, and damage to property, a press release stated.

CMPD officials said Ofc. Dustin Smith, who was hired on July 23, 2018, and is assigned as a patrol officer in the Westover division, is the officer who fired his weapon. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Authorities said this is standard policy.

In addition to the independent North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation inquiry, the CMPD’s internal affairs bureau is conducting a parallel investigation to determine whether departmental policies and procedures were followed during the incident, the release stated.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Thursday officers responded to a beauty supply store on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard around 4 p.m. He noted the officer on a dual-sport motorbike was one of the first officers on the scene.

Jennings says the call for service came in regarding a disturbance inside the store and some shots fired by the woman outside of the store. A CMPD press release went on to say officers responded to a call for service concerning an armed woman outside of a business firing gunshots at a store owner.

As police arrived, Jennings says the officer saw the woman trying to leave the parking lot.

The chief said as the officer approached the woman’s vehicle, the woman made “deliberate attempts” to try and run him over.

Jennings says the officer made every attempt to escape the vehicle but says he was “left with no option” other than to fire at the vehicle.

The chief says the officer fired shots, striking the woman but she continued to drive as a car chase ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle until they were able to arrest the woman on Cedar Creek Drive.

As officers took the woman into custody, they observed that she sustained several apparent gunshot wounds. CMPD says officers immediately rendered lifesaving efforts and treatment to the subject prior to Medic’s arrival.

No officers were injured in this incident.

