CMPD officer arrested on felony charges after fraud investigation

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged CMPD Officer Lawrence Guiler with eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, which is a Class H felony.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD officer has been charged with several felony counts after a fraud investigation in Charlotte

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged CMPD Officer Lawrence Guiler with eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, which is a Class H felony.

In August, CMPD says businesses where Officer Guiler worked as a second job identified irregularities in the invoices for compensation that had been submitted by Guiler.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Secondary Employment Office and Internal Affairs were notified of the concerns and CMPD immediately launched both criminal and internal investigations.

Police say evidence and information gathered during the investigation revealed that Officer Guiler submitted invoices for payment to private businesses for dollar amounts in excess of what he was due on more than one occasion.

Further investigation into Officer Guiler’s second job activity revealed multiple dates that he received compensation from a business for work he did not perform.

The incidents occurred between March and August of 2021. Guiler was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Lawrence Guiler was hired by the CMPD on July 22, 2013. He was assigned as a patrol officer in the Providence Division and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

“Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department allow behavior that violates the law or community trust,” CMPD Chief Jonnhy Jennings said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

