NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cleveland County man wins Cash 5 jackpot

The odds of winning are 1 in 962,598
(NC Education Lottery (custom credit) | NC Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Roger Davis of Shelby tried his luck Monday on a Carolina Cash 5 ticket and won a $269,533 jackpot.

His ticket matched all five numbers in Monday’s drawing. He purchased his Quick Pick ticket at Crest Quick Stop on Old Boiling Springs Road in Shelby.

Davis claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $190,704 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

[RELATED: S.C. woman to buy first home after winning $1 million on scratch-off ticket]

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $142,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Ticket sales from the Cash 5 game make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details, visit nclottery.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Tyvola Road near South Boulevard just before 5 p.m.
CMPD Chief: Woman shot by police as she reportedly tried to run over officer in southwest Charlotte
Harding University High School Principal Eric Ward died on Wednesday.
CMS principal remembered for ‘supportive leadership,’ ‘sparkling sense of humor’ following his death
Little DeAara was shot while in a car Monday in east Charlotte.
‘Why would he sit here and cause this?’: Mother of baby shot in east Charlotte disputes account of shooting
The crash took place on I-485 East of Old Statesville Road where a total of seven cars,...
Person seriously injured after 7 vehicles, including tractor-trailer, involved in crash on I-485 in Huntersville
Mugshot of Chandler Craig
Meck County detention officer fired after charge for assaulting inmate

Latest News

A South Iredell High School student is facing a felony count after officials said he made a...
Student at South Iredell High faces felony count after making a school threat, officials say
Gibbie Harris
Mecklenburg Co. still on track to provide third Pfizer shots starting Sept. 27
A dollar from the sale of every Camo Big Bo Box went toward Folds of Honor.
Bojangles raises over $818K to award scholarships to families of fallen, disabled service members
Power outage graphic
Power outage reported Friday morning in Cornelius