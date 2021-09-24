Cleveland County man wins Cash 5 jackpot

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Roger Davis of Shelby tried his luck Monday on a Carolina Cash 5 ticket and won a $269,533 jackpot.

His ticket matched all five numbers in Monday’s drawing. He purchased his Quick Pick ticket at Crest Quick Stop on Old Boiling Springs Road in Shelby.

Davis claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $190,704 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $142,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Ticket sales from the Cash 5 game make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details, visit nclottery.com.

